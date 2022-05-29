MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Let’s say that you’re more of a dog person. If that’s the case then you should head down to the Monroe Civic Center to see the Cottonland Cluster Dog Show.

Saturday, May 28, 2022, was day two of the event, but there are still two more days to catch the show. The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. both Sunday, May 29, and Monday May 30. Admission is $6 for adults and kids get in for $3.

Almost every dog breed imaginable will compete in the show alongside their owners.

“All of the clubs that are participating are members of the American Kennel Club and it’s an all-breed dog show. So if you like big dogs we’ve got big dogs. We’ve got hunting dogs, we’ve got sporting dogs, we’ve got toy dogs. We have every kind of dog that’s registered with the American Kennel Club”, said Betty Claire Peacock, Show Chairman of Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club.