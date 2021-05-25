Monroe City Schools has released the Summer Feeding program schedule

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million school children during the summer months. They’re using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March 2021. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe City Schools have announced the dates and times for their summer feeding program.

According to the release from the schools during the months of June and July of 2021 they will be offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18-years-old or younger. The schools say breakfast will be served between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be served Monday through Thursday and sometimes Friday depending on the location.

The serving locations and dates are as follows:

Barkdull Faulk: June 2 – July 16 | Monday – Friday

Berg Jones: June 1 – July 16 | Monday – Friday

Carroll Jr. High: June 2 – July 16 | Monday – Friday

Carver Elementary: June 1 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday

Cypress Point Elementary: June 1 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday

Jefferson Upper Elementary: June 2 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday

J.S. Clark Magnet: June 2 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday

Lexington Elementary: June 2 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday

MLK JR High: June 2 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday

Madison J. Foster Elementary: June 2 -June 30 | Monday – Thursday

Minnie Ruffin Elementary: June 1 – July 16 | Monday – Friday

Roy N. Shelling Elementary: June 1 – July 16 | Monday – Friday

Sallie Humble Elementary: June 2 – July 16 | Monday – Friday

For more information about this program you can call 318-325-0601 or visit their website here.