Monroe City Schools has released the Summer Feeding program schedule

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe City Schools have announced the dates and times for their summer feeding program.
According to the release from the schools during the months of June and July of 2021 they will be offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18-years-old or younger. The schools say breakfast will be served between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals will be served Monday through Thursday and sometimes Friday depending on the location.
The serving locations and dates are as follows:
- Barkdull Faulk: June 2 – July 16 | Monday – Friday
- Berg Jones: June 1 – July 16 | Monday – Friday
- Carroll Jr. High: June 2 – July 16 | Monday – Friday
- Carver Elementary: June 1 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday
- Cypress Point Elementary: June 1 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday
- Jefferson Upper Elementary: June 2 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday
- J.S. Clark Magnet: June 2 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday
- Lexington Elementary: June 2 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday
- MLK JR High: June 2 – June 30 | Monday – Thursday
- Madison J. Foster Elementary: June 2 -June 30 | Monday – Thursday
- Minnie Ruffin Elementary: June 1 – July 16 | Monday – Friday
- Roy N. Shelling Elementary: June 1 – July 16 | Monday – Friday
- Sallie Humble Elementary: June 2 – July 16 | Monday – Friday
For more information about this program you can call 318-325-0601 or visit their website here.