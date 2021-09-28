Monroe City School District teams up with parents to create a better learning atmosphere

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe City School District and parents are teaming up to create a better educational future for their children. A parental involvement task force is being implemented across all Monroe City Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

The purpose of this task force is to focus on exploring existing definitions and creating a new definition of family engagement as well as to create an action oriented plan for the district.

Practicing equitable family engagement will require an intentional, long-term effort to change ingrained perceptions, beliefs, and regular practices of school staff.

This effort can not be done by the schools alone, in order to be successful school staff will need to work with district personnel, families and the community to facilitate communication, trust, and changes in practice over time.

The task force will meet once a month for one hour for 12 months to help develop a district wide action plan to be implemented by the 2022-2023 school year. The third meeting was scheduled for Tuesday September 26, at 5:00 p.m. in the Henrietta George Meeting Room at the Monroe City School Board Office. Guest speaker Dr. Pamela Higgins-Saulsberry, a ULM professor, shared her thoughts on the new education initiative.

“Make sure we have the opportunity to educate children, the relationship between the school and parents is imperative,” says Dr. Pamela Higgins-Saulsberry.

Dr. Higgins-Saulsberry did not hold back when it came to children and their education.

“We’ve been doing the same thing, and like I said, I’ve been hearing the same thing for years. The Southside test scores, the Southside this, and that and it should be what do we need to do? We, being the school, to change that narrative?,” says Higgins-Saulsberry.