Monroe City School Board votes yes for redistricting and raises for school staff

MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe City School Board met on Tuesday, December 14th, to discuss several agenda items. Two of those items were a plan for redistricting and raises for teachers and support staff.

Daryll Berry, Monroe City School Board President, says they based the redistricting efforts for the board members based on the data collected from the 2020 Census to ensure that one board member is not overwhelmed by the population of their district. Berry says they worked with attorneys and specialists to make the adjustments as well as discuss the changes with all of the board members.

“All the board members got a chance to look at the maps. We went back and fourth and we came up with a map that was fair and equitable for everybody. And I think we did a good job,” says Berry, Monroe School Board President.

Berry went on to say that all Monroe City School teachers, support staff, bus drivers, and the janitorial staff will get a raise. According to Berry, their staff will be getting $2,000 dollars from the ESSR Fund, or federal government stimulus grant. The school board hopes the two checks will be distributed by January and May. They also voted to increase bus driver pay when those drivers are asked to drive for after school activities from $22.00 to $32.00.

The board also approved new air conditioning and heating units for five different schools, which will total millions of dollars in repairs and/or upgrades. They are also planning to replace some of the roofs and they are planning to build a new band room at Carroll High School.