MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe City School Board held a meeting and one line item on the agenda deals with improvements to Carroll High School. The Carroll High School Alumni Association and the Moorehead Foundation have been working with the school board to make improvements to the school’s appearance.

They outlined the need for beautification projects and they would like to improve drainage in the area. The main issue discussed was moving the A/C units. The school has two units that sit right in the middle of two halls that have classrooms on them. Members of the alumni association say the A/C units are disruptive to learning.

“In addition to being aesthetically unpleasing, it’s disruptive for the academic studies for the students, for the teachers, because when they come on, they are loud, they are disruptive and its just unpleasing,” says Juanita Woods, Monroe School Board Member.

The school is already working on the A/C units, so the school board voted to stop the current work. They will now do a feasibility study to calculate the costs of moving the A/C units and to make improvements suggested by the alumni association.