Monroe City School Board Members speak on concerns over in-person and virtual learning

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — “Dr. Vidrine, his team, have done an amazing job of looking at every angle with the virus, with education, how do we do this, how do we get students what they need,” said Jennifer Haneline, Monroe City School Board Representative District 2.

As Monroe City Schools are providing resources for socially distant classrooms, virtual learning, and child safety, in-person learning is a priority for many parents.

“While this is scary and while there are unknowns, we don’t know how we’re gonna react to a virus, we have to provide for Louisiana’s future and that means education has got to carry on,” said Haneline.

While schools are giving options for learning outside of the classroom, there’s concern over those who will be inside the school building.

“You can be asymptomatic and you know checking the temperature really isn’t gonna matter,” said Brandon Johnson, Monroe City School Board Representative District 6.

Johnson says it’s important to see what’s happening in other states that reopened schools and alter learning as the pandemic changes.

“We can do our very best to make those decisions, along with the Superintendent to try to shut it down just in case we have an outbreak. It’s very well capable of, I’m looking at Georgia, Mississippi, it’s almost bound to happen,” said Johnson.

But closing schools and moving everyone to virtual learning again also continues to bring concern.

“That virtual education just isn’t reaching every single child and many of them can’t learn as well when they don’t have that face to face interaction or peer to peer interaction,” said Haneline.

“Learning in school, I feel like is easier than learning out of school because it’s easier to get distracted in my opinion out of school. There could be more going on around you, but in school, it’s more of an enclosed environment,” said Madeline Haneline, Daughter of Jennifer Haneline.

The deadline to sign up for virtual learning for Monroe City Schools has been extended until Friday, August 14th. If you would like more information to register, click here.