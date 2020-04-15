Monroe city officials hand out free meals to tornado victims

MONROE, La (04/15/20) — Monroe police and fire cooked 150 hot meals for residents in the Byers Estate neighborhood today.

They served the community a full meal and Mayor Jamie Mayo spoke with residents as they picked up food for their family. City officials say they enjoy giving back to an area damaged by the tornado and they’re here to help where it’s needed.

“We’re just grateful to be able to have that opportunity to be able to help them in a time of need and this is a tremendous time of need for them and so…But the community has come together in a huge way and we really appreciate them for that,” said Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe.

The city of Monroe will be passing out more free meals Thursday at 1 pm at Carver Elementary school. Friday they will hand out meals for first responders at 1 pm at the Monroe public safety center.