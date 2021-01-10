Monroe City offices closed, cold weather shelter open

Due to inclement weather, a notice has been sent out from the City of Monroe.

According to the notice, all Monroe City offices will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 11, 2021.

However, due to this inclement weather, the City of Monroe is opening a cold weather shelter at the Monroe Civic Center which will be ran by the Monroe branch of the Salvation Army.

The shelter will open at 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening and will offer between 20 and 30 cots. The Salvation Army will be providing warm meals as well.

All COVID-19 regulations will be enforced and masks are required upon entry. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.