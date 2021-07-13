Monroe City leaders want to create a plan to study the watershed in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says Mayor Friday Ellis has invited officials and city leaders to join him and Congresswoman Julia Letlow, along with other area leaders to tour the Baton Rouge Water Campus Institute.

The city says the purpose of this meeting is to talk about the development of a Water Campus in Northeast Louisiana. According to city leaders, the Baton Rouge Water Campus Institute is the country’s first major center dedicated to studying costal restoration and sustainability.

According to city officials, this project Mayor Ellis has been spearheading. City officials say he has been in meetings with an engineer to talk about our watershed issues in our region.

The city says those meetings lead to a discussion with the late Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow and Louisiana Delta Community College’s Chris Broadwater about studying the water systems and their changes in Northeast Louisiana.

Officials say the water patterns in our area are constantly changing and our flood patters have changed in the years past.

Mayor Ellis says, “Having a water campus here in Northeast Louisiana would allow us the ability to leverage the resources we have here in the region to get federal and state dollars to pay for the study of our entire region so that we can fully understand our water system and help with watershed. A water campus would benefit our entire region and with state and federal funding, and the backing of Congresswoman Letlow, could become a reality.”

For more information about the Baton Rouge Water Campus Institute, click here.