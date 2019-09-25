Monroe city leaders maintain a zero-tolerance policy after recent shootings

Crime plagues all communities and the City of Monroe is no different

“It’s not bad now, if you look all over the world it’s bad everywhere.” Tyrone “K-9” Dickens



“There’s a major uptick in violence across the country.” Mayor Jamie Mayo

“Monroe in comparison to these other cities in my opinion is safer.” Assistant Cheif Don Bartley

In the last two weeks, there have been two shootings that happened in the same area. Two people have died, three people have been taken into custody, and Monroe police are still looking for at least one more suspect in one of those deaths.

Authorities say the shootings were an act of retaliation and they will not be tolerated.

“If you do the crime, we’re going to find you and put you in jail,” said Mayor Mayo.

The City of Monroe uses many programs like Project Safe Neighborhood and Neighborhood Watch to help keep the peace, but the mayor says programs and even jobs can’t help with these types of crime.

“I don’t care how many jobs you have but when you have major disputes and altercations and revenge shootings and that type of thing, those jobs will not help this,” he said.

Community activist Tyrone Dickens says it’ll take an act of togetherness to take the city back.

“Things happen all over the world, ain’t no reason to be afraid. We just as people have to team up together to try and fight this together.”

The mayor agrees but he says the golden rule is to say something if you see something.

Both the investigation of Christopher Coleman and Darrell Stevenson are open investigations. Monroe police say there is currently a warrant out for Kenneth Coleman who they believe to be involved with Stevenson’s death.