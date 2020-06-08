Monroe City Court begins second phase of reopening

MONROE, La. — Officials with the Monroe City Court have announced the details on the court’s second phase of reopening.

In line with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase Two reopening order, the Monroe City Court transitioned to Phase Two on June 5, 2020. The Court wants the public to be reminded that the following may be handled in-person: pay fines, file civil pleadings, warrant recall requests, reset missed court dates, and obtain extensions, etc.; however, the Court continues encouraging everyone to work remotely

whenever possible and utilize resources such as fax filing.

Officials say that juvenile proceedings, adult 72-hour hearings, and other matters will continue to be held remotely via teleconference or videoconference. Residents are being reminded that most traffic tickets, along with some criminal matters, are payable out of court.

If your court date was rescheduled or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, call the Monroe City Prosecutor’s office to check on a new court date. Officials are asking residents to note that rescheduled criminal and traffic matters must be done in person by June 9, 2020.

During the second phase of reopening, the Monroe City Court will continue to enforce health protocols and social distancing rules. This includes the limiting of individuals inside of the courthouse at one time, the use of face masks, and temperature checks.

