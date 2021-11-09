Monroe City Council votes to be more supportive of the Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe’s Police Chief made a plea to City Council members during their monthly meeting Monday, November 9, 2021. The council discussed many topics, but the most telling was a Monroe Police Officer’s plea to the city council for more support from the city for the police department.

“One thing I’ve never seen before is the condition of the police department right now. Now, how did we get here? It’s not Mayor Ellis’s fault, he’s working to correct the issue. It’s not Chief Zordan’s fault. Chief Zordan has done everything we’ve asked him to do. Not judging police because of the act of one bad apple, doesn’t make all of them bad apples. Not just like anyone who doesn’t want to be judged by the color of their skin, we don’t want to be judged by the color of our uniform,” says one Monroe Police Officer in attendance.

The ordinance approving a collective bargaining agreement between the City of Monroe and the International Union of Police Associations was adopted by the City Council. So, that will mean more support from the City of Monroe for the police department.

The Monroe City Council voted to increase police raises from five to ten percent. Members also voted to purchase The Ouachita Candy Company building as a part of the Downtown Revitalization Project.