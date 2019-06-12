Monroe City Council votes in favor of eliminating video bingo ordinance Video

MONROE, La. (6/11/19) -- After months of being delayed, Cash Metro Bingo will be open for business. Tuesday night, The Monroe City Council voted to eliminate an ordinance that prevents video bingo halls from opening within one mile of another. Jason Garsee believes that is a direct challenge to free enterprise.

"Either you want a whopper or a big man...Competition," he said.

Several stepped up at the council meeting to voice their opinions, some arguing that eliminating the ordinance would hurt business and the charitable organizations that benefit from them. However, most city council members said it's time to change the tide.

"It's time to do away with some of these antiquated rules and regulations that restrict people from making money, making a living, we're in 2019," said District 5 council member Eddie Clark.

Some council members even agreeing that competition is good, "Everybody just needs to give better customer service and step up your game to compete," said Gretchen Ezernack of District 1.

Although, for employees of Cash Metro Bingo, it's bigger than that. Christina Armour quit their jobs in anticipation of starting a new one but instead has been unemployed.

"It's affecting me and my family, so I am for this opening," she said.

Armour says getting rid of this ordinance will be an economic boost, "This can bring in business for everyone involved, not to mention jobs for people who are unemployed."

And with three yes's, one no and an abstention the page has turned and Cash Metro Bingo can start reeling in new customers.

The video bingo hall will open starting this Friday from 9 pm until 2 am.

Their hours of operation will be Monday-Wednesday: 9pm-12am, Thursday-Saturday: 9pm-2a, and Sunday: 1pm-11pm.