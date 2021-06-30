Monroe City Council Member Douglas Harvey schedules Community Townhall Meeting

MONROE, LA.(KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday July 6, Monroe City Councilman District #1, Doug Harvey will be hosting a Community Townhall meeting at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Parish Fellowship Hall at 2816 Deborah Drive in Monroe, and the community is invited to attend.

The purpose of the meeting is to update the citizens of District #1 on the status of various district projects, and listen to concerns from the community.

Mayor Friday Ellis and various department heads and representatives will be in attendance, and invite the community to be present to get important city project info, and voice concerns regarding important issues.

Some of the agenda items for the meeting include:

Infrastructure

Bayou Lane project

Water Treatment Plant

Police Department update

Swayze project and activity at Forsythe

For more information, please contact Monroe City Council’s office at 318-329-2261, or contact Councilman Harvey at 318-243-3499.