Monroe City Council helps disadvantaged businesses

MONROE, LA (09/26/19)–Disadvantaged businesses may have a hard time of finding a steady flow of work- but that’s changing for those businesses in Monroe. As Monroe is planning to develop the community more, they are wanting to use this opportunity to offer work and a cheaper insurance requirements to small businesses.



Monroe city officials are extending a helping hand to small or disadvantaged businesses to obtain work for the city.



“It’s certainly very gratifying to know that we might help a small business grow in our community,” said Ellen Hill, Department Head of Planning and Urban Development.



On Tuesday, City Council voted to lower the insurance requirement for DBE’s to help with small community development projects in Monroe.



“That policy went from a million dollars to 300 thousand, so we anticipate that premium that they would pay would be significantly less,” said Hill.



These small businesses are contracted to work a 14 thousand dollar project, but paying 1 million dollars in insurance is almost impossible. When the city has a project- they give the disadvantage businesses preference.



“They get the opportunity, with most city projects. We set a goal to have a percentage of that work go to those businesses,” said Hill.



That percentage can be as low as 2% or as high as 15%. Currently, the city is wanting these businesses to help them on a small housing rehabilitation project



“We certainly think of ways to work with more and more people, in both terms of residents who could qualify and come in for the program for assistance but then also supporting entrepreneurs,” said Hill.



The program has about 10 DBE’s, ranging from gravel contractors, construction, and appliance services. But they hope more small businesses will join.

With the insurance being less than half a million- some have questioned a liability issue. officials say it will have a small effect since it’s only applied to small community development.