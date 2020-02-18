Monroe City Council Candidate Forum held to make you a more informed voter

MONROE, La. (02/17/2020) — Candidates vying for Monroe City Council took part in a forum to answer the questions that matter to the residents in Monroe.

13 out of the 14 candidates looking to earn a seat on the city council tackled big issues like flooding, crime, and infrastructure.

These are the same issues candidates for mayor addressed last week in a similar forum.

Organizers say it’s important for voters to know who represents what and how that aligns with what they think is best for the city.

That’s why Sue Nicholson, President & CEO of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, says hosting these forums are crucial.

“For the next four years, these people that win this election will be representing our city. They’re going to be making decisions for all of us. So it really is incumbent upon us to have a voice, learn about the candidate and then pick the one that is most qualified.” Sue Nicholson, President & CEO of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce

Elections are April 4th and to find your polling location, you can check the Secretary of State’s website or the Louisiana geaux vote app.