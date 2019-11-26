Monroe church gives back and donates 100 boxes of food to the local community for Thanksgiving

MONROE, La (11/25/19) — This is the first year Berean Baptist Church donated meals to families.

The dream has been with the church for a few years and they say they’re excited to finally give back to their community.

“Around this time we understand that people are going through… economically not sound at this present moment and we wanted to be able to give during Thanksgiving to make sure the people in our community have something to eat and have something to celebrate,” said Lamario Looney, Bishop at Berean Baptist Church.

Boxes include a turkey or whole chicken, cake mix, canned vegetables, and a few extra items.

Families from around the area went to the church Monday night to receive the boxes.

“Me and my family really appreciate Berean Baptist for allowing us to be able to share this special occasion because times have been hard and it’s just like simply amazing for them to be able to give back and everything, I really appreciate it,” said Calandra Townsend, Recipient of a food box.

Each box feeds about five people which means in the end…The church will feed about 500 people this thanksgiving.

Bishop Looney says there’s only one thing he hopes the boxes accomplish.

“We are able to help spread a little joy through this holiday season,” said Looney.

Those who received a box say they’re excited to be able to have a real thanksgiving meal with their entire family.

“It’s much needed this year. I’m very very thankful,” said Townsend.

The Elders at the church hope to have more events like this in the future and plan to continue this Thanksgiving event in years to come.