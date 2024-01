MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and open house ceremony for the Arco Community Resource Center.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and the open house will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The address for the center is located at 3101 Mercedes Drive in Monroe, La. Light refreshments will be served.