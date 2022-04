MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 21, 2022, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce will host a coffee and conversation event from 8 AM to 9 AM. The event will take place at Tower Place on 1500 North 19th Street& Tower Drive in Monroe, La.

There is no charge for the event nd space is limited to 20 businesses. Only one person per business and attendants must be a current Monroe Chamber member to participate.

To RSVP, email Roy Heatherly at rheatherly@monroe.org.