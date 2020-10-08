Monroe and West Monroe prepare for Hurricane Delta

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 12:41 p.m. EDT. Delta, gaining strength as it bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming. (NOAA via AP)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana has had a busy hurricane season and it’s not letting up any time soon.

As Louisiana braces for the impact of Hurricane Delta, this is not the time to let your guard down, even if you live in the northern part of the state. Local officials are taking all the necessary precautions and they are encouraging residents to follow suit.

The Ouachita Parish Police Jury President, Shane Smiley, says, “Now is the time to make preparations, not during the middle of the storm.”

The state is standing in the direct path of Hurricane Delta, that’s why Monroe, West Monroe, and Ouachita Parish officials are already making preparations.

“Water levels are down so we have plenty of capacity to take 6 to 8 inches of rain. Where we may run into a problem, is if we have flash flooding where we have an unusual amount of rainfall that is very heavy that we are not equipped to take at one time,” said Smiley

While the parish and both cities have checked drainage canals, generators, and picked up litter in advance of Hurricane Delta, residents still need to do their part.

Monroe officials ask residents to pick up trash or objects out of their yard and ditches that could float into the pump stations.

Tom Janway, the Public Works Director for the City of Monroe, says, “It would be very beneficial to us because that is a major problem when it comes to operating our pump stations, is debris that actually flows into our pump stations.”

Sandbagging locations opened up earlier today at Saul Adler, Emily P. Robinson, Lillie Marbles, and Benoit Recreation Centers. You can find their addresses here.

Entergy says for Category 1 impacts, residents could see up to 7 days without power.

Ninety percent will be restored sooner, but local officials say everyone should still be prepared.

The mayor of West Monroe, Staci Mitchill, says, “Be prepared by having enough water and food that doesn’t have to be refrigerated. We just experienced what 5 days with electrical outages with Hurricane Laura. I think that taught us all that it can happen.”

It’s important to remember West Monroe and Monroe could be housing people from south Louisiana for several days after Delta comes through.

“I do know that we are expecting a lot, if not all, of our hotel rooms to be rented, either by people who are coming up from south Louisiana or by workers that are being brought in anticipation of the storm,” says Smiley

In Monroe, six pump stations are usually active during a rain event. Hurricane Laura left damage to three of those pump stations, but Public Works believes only one of them won’t be working during Hurricane Delta.

Charles Westrom, Sewer Manager and Storm Water Stations, says, “I think everything will be fine, except for the Pope/West Minister. Pope/West Minister could have some standing water in the area.”

City officials say after the storm rolls through, neighbors should help each other move debris to the edge of the road so it can be picked up.