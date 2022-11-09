MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will host “A Crimson Winter in Paris” holiday brunch on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The event will be in the B.D. Robinson Conference Hall at the Monroe Civic Center.

The brunch will feature a live violinist, the cast of “The Color Purple,” various spoken word artists, and more. The attire is semi-formal, black & white with an accent of crimson.

Tickets are available now for $30 and can be purchased at https://buytickets.at/monroealumnae/790213.