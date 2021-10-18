Monroe man accused of sending inappropriate images to Bossier Parish High School students

Charles D. Wright

Courtesy: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has arrested by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly sending inappropriate sexual images to students at Bossier Parish High School (BPHS).

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Charles D. Wright, 24, of Monroe was arrested after an investigation into his behavior with students at BPHS. Deputies tell us the investigation shows Wright sent sexual images to three students. Deputies say Wright arrested and charged with three counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and three counts of Computer Aided Solicited of a Minor.

Deputies say this case is still under investigation with the possibility of more victims coming forward. Deputies are urging the public if you have any information that could help in this case to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418.

To read the release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, click here.