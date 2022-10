MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health and a team from Pafford, will be administering Monkeypox vaccines October 21, 2022, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Vaccines will be available at Pecan Haven Addiction Recovery Center located at 2321 Highway 80 Monroe, La.

Covid- 19 vaccines will also be available on site. For more information, be sure to visit ldh.la.gov/monkeypox or call 211.