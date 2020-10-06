Monday afternoon shooting leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect in custody

MONROE, La. — A Monday afternoon shooting in Monroe claimed the life of one man and put another in handcuffs.

According to the Monroe Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Lee Avenue on Monday, October 5, 2020, around 2:30 PM.

35-year-old Tony J. Hicks was found on officers arrival to the scene, but Hicks unfortunately died from his injuries.

40-year-old Murl R. Rodgers was later determined to be the suspect in the case and has since been arrested. Rodgers is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Second Degree Murder.

We will continue to update this story as more information about the case becomes available.