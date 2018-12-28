Mojo Event Center owner responds to Christmas night shooting

(12/27/18) The Mojo Event Center, formerly known as Club Nuvvo, is taking more heat from residents in the community.

The center has had a long list of complaints from residents regarding alcohol, drugs and various activities of disturbing the peace and gunshots.

Michael Echols, Monroe City Councilman is concerned for the safety of the community.

“The entity has been a problem for many many years,” Echols said. “It’s happening again and again again.”

The Monroe Police Department officials said from January 2014 to October 2017, authorities responded to more than 200 calls regarding complaints against the center.

“Is it a safe place to be? Obviously it’s not,” Echols said.

To try and cut down on some of the complaints from residents, the city council revoked Mojo’s liquor license earlier this year but that still wasn’t enough. The shooting that happened on Christmas night injured three people.

“You have a lot of bad actors come along and they’re not checking for weapons, they’re not doing the right things they need to do to keep a nice wholesome environment,” Echols said.

The owner of Mojo Event Center, Mahemud Tejani, was not there the night of the shooting. He rented the building out to a business partner.

Both said it’s not their business with the issues, it’s the people that come in. He has taken action, though.

“It’s a shame that in today’s society, people just can’t go out and have fun and enjoy themselves,” Tejani said. “Due to what happened this weekend, I am going to cancel the next four events.”

There is a police investigation to determine the shooters and if the event center is a safe place for people to go.

The city attorney’s wil look at the reports, consider the nuisance laws and determine if the center should be shut down.