Mobile Home Fire in Eros claims life of one man over the weekend

EROS, La. — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a weekend mobile home fire in Eros that claimed the life of one man.

According to SFM, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Lottie Lane, in Eros, around 5:15 AM on Sunday, December 27.

Firefighters later located the body of a man in what they believe was a hallway. The victim has yet to be officially identified, but is believed to be the 63-year-old homeowner.

Deputies determined that the fire originated in one of the home’s bedrooms, but the official cause of the fire remains to be determined. Potential electrical malfunction, the possibility of unsafe use of space heaters or unsafe smoking practices have not been ruled out as the cause.

The investigation is still on going.