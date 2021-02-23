Mobile food distributions announced for several NELA parishes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has announced the addition of more mobile free food giveaways for the first week of March.

The Food Bank will be hosting one-time, drive-through pop-up distributions for anyone who is in need of food in the following parishes:

  • West Carroll Parish: Tuesday, March 2nd at 10:00 am. Oak Grove Maintenance Barn – 400 Lamont St., Oak Grove
  • Lincoln Parish – Wednesday, March 3rd at 10:00 am. Ruston Sports Complex – 1501 S. Farmerville St., Ruston
  • Caldwell Parish – Thursday, March 4th at 9:00 am. Caldwell Dixie Ball Park – 125 Ballpark Rd, Columbia.
  • Jackson Parish – Friday, March 5th at 10:00 am. First Baptist Chatham – 1211 Hwy 4, Chatham.
  • Franklin Parish – Tuesday, March 9th at 10:00 am. Liberty Christian Center 403 8th St., Winnsboro.

Each vehicle will get a mixture of fresh produce, protein, and dairy. The free food will be limited to 1 set of food per vehicle and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you need food but aren’t able to attend one of the listed dates, please visit foodbanknela.org/find-food for a full list of food distribution sites in Northeast Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories