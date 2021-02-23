Mobile food distributions announced for several NELA parishes

WEST MONROE, La. — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has announced the addition of more mobile free food giveaways for the first week of March.

The Food Bank will be hosting one-time, drive-through pop-up distributions for anyone who is in need of food in the following parishes:

West Carroll Parish: Tuesday, March 2 nd at 10:00 am. Oak Grove Maintenance Barn – 400 Lamont St., Oak Grove

at 10:00 am. Oak Grove Maintenance Barn – 400 Lamont St., Oak Grove Lincoln Parish – Wednesday, March 3 rd at 10:00 am. Ruston Sports Complex – 1501 S. Farmerville St., Ruston

at 10:00 am. Ruston Sports Complex – 1501 S. Farmerville St., Ruston Caldwell Parish – Thursday, March 4th at 9:00 am. Caldwell Dixie Ball Park – 125 Ballpark Rd, Columbia.

Jackson Parish – Friday, March 5th at 10:00 am. First Baptist Chatham – 1211 Hwy 4, Chatham.

Franklin Parish – Tuesday, March 9th at 10:00 am. Liberty Christian Center 403 8th St., Winnsboro.

Each vehicle will get a mixture of fresh produce, protein, and dairy. The free food will be limited to 1 set of food per vehicle and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you need food but aren’t able to attend one of the listed dates, please visit foodbanknela.org/find-food for a full list of food distribution sites in Northeast Louisiana.