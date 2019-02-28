Mixed feelings about a new Antique Alley project Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEST MONROE, La. - (2/27/19)--"We just want our street back" said Jeff Ferracci, co-owner of J-Maxx's bar in Antique Alley.

The city of West Monroe proposed a new park to revitalize Antique Alley. "Alley Park" will reside on a now closed off portion of Natchitoches Street.

While some locals are eager to see the new project, others say it's major inconvenience for business.

"About three months ago, a little bit over three months ago they shut down the street over here between Commerce and Trenton on Natchitoches and we got no parking right now," said Ferracci "we got all our handicapped parking at the other end of the road."

The city erected several brick pillars on the street to close off the area.

They did however provide two more spaces for handicapped parking, one is located at the West Monroe Police Detective's building, the other on Cypress Street.

But some people say the parking is too far away now.

"They took out all the handicap parking," said patron Roger Balsamo "The closest handicap parking is down there in little park, and it's only five down there. That's a long way for a handicapped person to walk, and I'm crippled in both legs."

Others say the new addition will be a huge benefit for the area.

"We're really excited about it. The Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group has been working with the city to bring a centralized gathering area downtown that we'll be able to utilize to host outdoor events," said Karen Laban, Chair of Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group.

Laban thinks the park will help business rather than hurt it.

"Anytime that you can gather a large amount of people downtown, it help's to encourage them to shop."