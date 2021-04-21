Mitch in the Morning: Walkable Story Time

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Public Library and the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization group are inviting the public to explore downtown West Monroe during a Walkable Story Time.

During the month of April, 26 merchants will display pages from the book Bunny’s Book Club, written by Annie Silvestro and illustrated by Tatjana Mai-Wyss, in their windows along Trenton, Wood, Natchitoches, and Commerce streets.

After reading the book, families are encouraged to shop local and apply for library cards at the West Monroe Branch located at 315 Cypress Street.

Anyone that lives or works in Ouachita Parish can receive a library card, no matter their age, though persons under the age of 16 must have a parent or legal guardian register for them.

In order to obtain a library card, you must bring proof of identification and proof of address to any of the 10 branches in the parish.