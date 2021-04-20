Mitch in the Morning: Chennault Aviation Museum and the B-29 making its pitstop in Monroe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, Mitch goes to the Chennault Aviation Museum for a closer look at the B-29 making its pitstop here in Monroe.

Join him as he gets an in-depth look at the plane and all the memorabilia associated with it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories