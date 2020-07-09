Mississippi’s five largest hospitals are out of ICU beds

Dr. Joseph Varon, right, leads a team as they try to save the life of a patient unsuccessfully inside the Coronavirus Unit at United Memorial Medical Center, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Houston. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the second-largest state in the U.S. have more than doubled in the last two weeks. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s five largest hospitals are reporting they have no Intensive Care Unit beds available amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Another four hospitals are reporting 5% or less availability. Dr. Alan Jones of the University of Mississippi Medical Center says he was awakened by a 4 a.m. call this week because the hospital had no place to put patients. Mississippi is one of the states with the fewest health care resources, and hospitals are already stretched. On June 15, Mississippi was reporting 467 hospitalized coronavirus patients. Hospitals in the state now have 686 patients confirmed with the virus and 255 who are thought to have it.

