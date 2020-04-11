Mississippi State hires Nikki McCray-Penson as women’s coach

File – This is a May 31, 2017 file photograph of then Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson, taken in Norfolk, Va. Mississippi State’s Director of Athletics John Cohen announced McCray-Penson as the school’s new women’s head basketball coach replacing Vic Schaefer who is now the women’s basketball coach at Texas, Saturday morning, April 11, 2020. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot, File via AP)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired former Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

McCray-Penson was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion, her first head coaching job following nine seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley.

The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win seasons under McCray-Penson.

That includes going 24-6 overall and 14-4 last season in Conference USA, which selected her coach of the year.

Schaefer left this week to become coach at Texas.

