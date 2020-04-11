Mississippi State hires Nikki McCray-Penson as women’s coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired former Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
McCray-Penson was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion, her first head coaching job following nine seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley.
The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win seasons under McCray-Penson.
That includes going 24-6 overall and 14-4 last season in Conference USA, which selected her coach of the year.
Schaefer left this week to become coach at Texas.
