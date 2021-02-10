Mississippi Senate rejects 2 proposals to expand Medicaid

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate has voted twice against expanding Medicaid to people who work low-wage jobs without insurance.
Both votes fell along party lines Tuesday. Democrats in the minority voted in favor of expansion. Republicans in the majority voted against it.
Republican-led Mississippi is one 12 states that have not taken the option to expand eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the health care overhaul law signed by then-President Barack Obama in 2010.
Health care advocates say Mississippi has lost billions of dollars by not extending Medicaid eligibility to about 300,000 people working low-wage jobs without health insurance.