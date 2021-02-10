Mississippi Senate rejects 2 proposals to expand Medicaid

Local News

by: , EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, stands behind the safety barrier that surrounds the speaker’s well and explains his opposition to legislation that would permit the Mississippi Department of Human Services using a simplified reporting system, during debate in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate has voted twice against expanding Medicaid to people who work low-wage jobs without insurance.

Both votes fell along party lines Tuesday. Democrats in the minority voted in favor of expansion. Republicans in the majority voted against it.

Republican-led Mississippi is one 12 states that have not taken the option to expand eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the health care overhaul law signed by then-President Barack Obama in 2010.

Health care advocates say Mississippi has lost billions of dollars by not extending Medicaid eligibility to about 300,000 people working low-wage jobs without health insurance.

  • Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, stands behind the safety barrier that surrounds the speaker’s well and explains his opposition to legislation that would permit the Mississippi Department of Human Services using a simplified reporting system, during debate in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven introduces a bill making technical amendments to reimbursements and administration to the state Medicaid program at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Sen. Mike Thompson R- Long Beach, center, and Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, listen as Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven introduces a bill making technical amendments to reimbursements and administration to the state Medicaid program at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Sen. David Jordan, D-Greenwood, asks a question of a senator regarding an amendment to legislation on the reimbursements and administration to the state Medicaid program at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Sen. Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, stands behind the safety barrier and presents a bill at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Lawmakers in both chambers spent the day reviewing and debating legislation that originated in their own house. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Senators are provided a printed daily calendar of bills under consideration and are also able to pull down the full version of the bill online when they are in their chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Lawmakers spent the day reviewing and debating legislation that originated in their own house. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, asks a question of a senator regarding a bill at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Lawmakers in both chambers spent the day reviewing and debating legislation that originated in their own house. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, questions Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven on a bill making technical amendments to reimbursements and administration to the state Medicaid program at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Sen. Jenifer Branning, R-Philadelphia, right, confers with a Senate staff person during floor debate on bills at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • State Sen. Angela Turner Ford, D-West Point, listens to members debate a long lists of bills that survived the first big deadline of the session at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Many lawmakers in both chambers are becoming more comfortable masking up due to social and health protocols. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories