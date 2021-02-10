Mississippi Senate rejects 2 proposals to expand Medicaid

Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, stands behind the safety barrier that surrounds the speaker’s well and explains his opposition to legislation that would permit the Mississippi Department of Human Services using a simplified reporting system, during debate in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate has voted twice against expanding Medicaid to people who work low-wage jobs without insurance.

Both votes fell along party lines Tuesday. Democrats in the minority voted in favor of expansion. Republicans in the majority voted against it.

Republican-led Mississippi is one 12 states that have not taken the option to expand eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the health care overhaul law signed by then-President Barack Obama in 2010.

Health care advocates say Mississippi has lost billions of dollars by not extending Medicaid eligibility to about 300,000 people working low-wage jobs without health insurance.