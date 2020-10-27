Coronavirus Information

Mississippi mayor challenges medical marijuana initiative

by: , EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor is challenging the petition process that put one of two medical marijuana proposals on the statewide ballot.

Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler filed papers Tuesday with the state Supreme Court. She argues that the number of signatures gathered does not meet standards set in the state constitution.

The filing comes a week before the Nov. 3 general election and more than a month after the start of absentee voting.

Supporters of Initiative 65 say their petition process met requirements set by the constitution and by a 2009 attorney general’s opinion.

They say Butler is trying to undermine the initiative.

