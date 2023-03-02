TENSAS PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Keith Jerome Mosley of Edwards, Miss. has been sentenced to 78 months to prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine.

In September 2020, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began their investigation on drug trafficking in Tensas Parish. On September 8, 2020, Louisiana State Police initiated a traffic stop on Mosley after learning that he agreed to sell methamphetamine to another individual. According to officials, the officers recovered a plastic bag containing no less than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Mosley pleaded guilty to the charge on November 21. 2022. The case was investigated by the DEA and Louisiana State Police and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten.