Mississippi man pleads guilty in big health care fraud case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has pleaded guilty to his part in a $510 million health care fraud scheme involving high-priced prescription pain cream. Wade Walters of Hattiesburg entered the plea Thursday. Sentencing is set for October. The 53-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. Federal prosecutors say Walters and at least two others conspired to commit fraud involving compounded pain creams and vitamin and weight-loss pills. Items were billed to a military health care insurer and other benefits providers.

