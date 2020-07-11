JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top public health official has ordered a temporary halt to all elective surgeries to try to save hospital bed space as the state sees a rapid expansion in cases of the new coronavirus. The order by the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, covers all medical facilities in the state. It takes effect Sunday and lasts until at least July 20. Gov. Tate Reeves has set restrictions that take effect Monday in 13 counties with high levels of virus transmission. They are Claiborne, DeSoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington and Wayne.
- Weekend Forecast – Saturday, July 11th
- Mississippi limits elective surgeries amid COVID-19 surge
- Body of teen recovered from Amite River
- Gov. Edwards Orders Statewide Mask Mandate, Closes Bars to On Premises Consumption as COVID-19 Continues to Spread Across Louisiana
- New Orleans man arrested after Mississippi motel shooting
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.