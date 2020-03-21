Mississippi limits dine-in at restaurants to slow virus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi health officer is recommending that all restaurants and bars stop dine-in services to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

It also recommends that people not attend weddings, funerals, church services or other gatherings of 10 or more.

A drive-through testing center for the coronavirus will open next week on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Testing will be by appointment only.

Other drive-through centers are already operating.

Mississippi emergency officials say they are distributing protective gear for medical workers, starting Saturday. And, Gov. Tate Reeves says federal loans are available for small businesses hurt by the downturn in commerce.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.