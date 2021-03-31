Mississippi legislators wrapping up work for 3-month session

State Representative Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch asks a question on the specifics of a Medicaid bill in the House Chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are wrapping up three months of work. They are set to end their 2021 regular session on Thursday.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves will decide whether to sign or veto dozens of bills that the House and Senate passed.

One would is designed to protect pregnant inmates by banning certain types of restraints. Another bill authorizes new specialty license plates.

One with the new state flag would replace a “Stennis flag” car tag that’s been sold since 2019.

Another bill would set criminal penalties for sharing intimate photos without permission — sometimes called “revenge porn.”