Mississippi governor signs law for flag without rebel sign

Voters will cast their ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 3 on whether to make the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission, displayed outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss., Sept. 2, 2020, as the new state flag as seen in this file photograph. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that gives the state a new flag with a magnolia and the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

The bill signing happened Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem.

Momentum to change the Mississippi flag built quickly last summer as protests against racial injustice were happening across the nation.

Legislators created a commission to design a new flag, specifying that the banner could not include Confederate imagery and that it must include “In God We Trust.”