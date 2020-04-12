Mississippi couple escapes fire but 6 of their 8 dogs die

Breaking News
SAUCIER, Miss. (AP) — A south Mississippi couple has escaped a house fire, but six of their eight dogs died. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the fire happened early Sunday in Saucier.

He says the husband and wife awoke to the blaze.

They were able to get out with two of the dogs.

But they were overcome by heat and smoke and could not get the others.

Sullivan says electrical problems might have started the fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

