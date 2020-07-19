Mississippi could expand COVID restrictions to more counties

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s likely to extend the time for restrictions in 13 counties with rapidly expanding cases of the new coronavirus. He also says he could add 12 other counties to the list. The current restrictions started Monday, and they include a requirement for masks in public and a prohibition on large gatherings. Mississippi has recently had several day-to-day increases of 1,000 or more reported cases. Several hospitals have also reported having a shortage or complete lack of beds in their intensive care units. The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says he anticipates ongoing stress in the hospital system.
