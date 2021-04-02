Mississippi city’s police chief to retire at end of June

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The police chief of a city in north Mississippi confirmed Friday that he will retire at the end of June after 36 years of service.

Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre told news agencies he’s known for some time he planned to retire.

He says he considered leaving 18 months ago but changed his mind when Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert left to take over the police department at Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

But now that there are two deputy chiefs in place, Aguirre said he’s confident in their abilities to run the department until a new chief is named.