Mississippi city could ban chokeholds by its police officers

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A city in southwestern Mississippi could ban its police officers from using chokeholds or other types of potentially deadly force during arrests. McComb officials are expected to vote on a use-of-force policy Tuesday. Police Chief Garland Ward says officers are already following all of the rules. Officers would be required to give a verbal warning before shooting at a person unless giving a verbal warning is impossible. The policy would ban chokeholds, strangleholds, hogtying, placing a knee on someone’s neck or any other use of force that limits a person’s ability to breathe. McComb has about 13,000 residents.

