Mississippi casinos to reopen before Memorial Day weekend

by: News Staff

GULFPORT, Miss. (05-14-2020) — The Mississippi Gaming Commission says casinos in the state can start reopening May 21.

That’s more than two months after the commission closed them because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening is allowed just before the Memorial Day weekend, which usually marks the beginning of the summer tourist season.

The Gaming Commission executive director, Allen Godfrey, told news outlets Thursday that the commission will issue an order Friday with safety guidelines for reopening.

The commission closed Mississippi casinos March 16.

Casinos can start reopening Monday in most parts of Louisiana, but not in New Orleans.

