MISSING TEENS: Bernice Police Department searching for two missing girls

BERNICE, La. — The Bernice Police Department and Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing teenage girls.
13-year-old Reese Snell and 14-year-old Serenity Hannon were last seen at approximately 1:30 AM Thursday on Maple Street in Bernice, Louisiana. They were seen getting into a white vehicle, but police are unsure of the make or model.
If you have seen Reese or Serenity, please call the Bernice Police Department at 318-285-9933.
