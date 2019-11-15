MISSING TEENS: Bernice Police Department searching for two missing girls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERNICE, La. — The Bernice Police Department and Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing teenage girls.

  • Reese Snell
  • Serenity Hannon

13-year-old Reese Snell and 14-year-old Serenity Hannon were last seen at approximately 1:30 AM Thursday on Maple Street in Bernice, Louisiana. They were seen getting into a white vehicle, but police are unsure of the make or model.

If you have seen Reese or Serenity, please call the Bernice Police Department at 318-285-9933.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories