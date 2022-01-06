MISSING TEEN: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Kyra Rusk

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a missing teen. According to deputies, they are looking for Kyra Rusk, 13, she is considered a runaway.

Deputies say she was last seen at her Monroe home on January 5, 2022. Deputies tell us she is described as a Black female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 205 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an animal character on the front and blue jeans, according to deputies.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help locate Kyra Rusk, you are urged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.