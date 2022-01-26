Jeremiah “Cry-Cry” Daggs

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department Facebook Page

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway juvenile. According to the Monroe Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for Jeremiah Daggs, a.k.a. “Cry-Cry.

Police say Daggs is described as a 16-year-old Black male, he is about 5′ 9″ tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. Daggs was reported a runaway by his mother on January 15, 2021, according to police. Police say they believe he is in the Parkview Apartment or Trishell area.

Police tell us Daggs was a victim of a shooting and has an open wound in his back from a recent surgery. If you or someone you know has any information that can help police find him you are urged to get in touch with Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.

