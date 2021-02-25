MISSING TEEN: LSP issues Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for missing Vidalia teen with autism

VIDALIA, La. — The Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a missing autistic teen from Vidalia.

According to LSP, 17-year-old Shanon Robb was reported missing by his parents on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was last seen leaving his home on Linden Street at 3:30 AM and spotted walking west on Highway 131 in Vidalia.

Robb has shoulder-length brown hair, he stands 5’8″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Robb was wearing cowboy boots, a cowboy hat, and carrying a large black duffel bag when he disappeared. LSP also says that Robb has autism and is possibly armed.

If you have seen Robb or know where he may be, please call the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254.