MISSING: Sheriff’s office asks public’s help locating missing woman

MONROE, La. – (7/5/19) Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators ask the public’s help locating a missing Ouachita Parish resident.

Christine White, 58, of Monroe, was last seen at her home on Monday, July 1, 2019. She is five feet tall, weighs 130 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she is in the southern Monroe area.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Christine White is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.

